Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could come with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP triple camera and more

Samsung is currently working on its Galaxy M52 5G smartphone, which is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC along with a triple rear camera setup. Ahead of the launch, the camera details of the phone have surfaced online, hinting that the device will sport a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back. Also Read - Mi 12 Ultra to be a massive upgrade, can pack 200MP camera, Snapdragon 895 SoC

According to a report by GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the device will sport a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies located inside of a centred hole-punch cutout. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch in India in July 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT 5G, Redmi 10, more

The device recently also showed up on Geekbenchwith the model number SM-M526BR. According to the listing, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system out of the box. We expect the device to come with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top of Android 11. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price leaks ahead of launch: How much it will cost

To recall, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC was announced last month and is the same SoC, which will be used inside of the Honor 50 series and could also be seen in the Realme X9 too.

The battery specifications for the device are currently unknown. However, it is expected to feature the same 7,000mAh battery pack that we have seen used inside of the Galaxy M51.

Samsung has not revealed any details regarding the new smartphone. However, reports do point towards a July launch for the same.