Samsung Galaxy India launch seems imminent as officially looking render images of the device has appeared on the internet. Besides the set of renders, key details of the upcoming Galaxy M-series phone have also been revealed online.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G design details, key specs leaked online

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G alleged renders show the front and backside of the phone. The official-looking renders shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice reveal the phone having a pinstripe design at the back with vertically stacked cameras aligned on the top left corner. On the right side, the render shows a fingerprint sensor embedded on the power key with the volume keys sitting above it. Upfront, one can see a minimal-bezel display with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The report further notes that the supposed Galaxy M52 5G budget phone could arrive with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specs (expected)

As per previous reports, the Galaxy M52 5G is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with either a 6GB/8GB RAM variant and 128GB internal storage. The phone is rumoured to get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, it is said to have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The upcoming Galaxy phone will likely run One UI 3.1 based Android 11 OS, and get dual-band WiFi – 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands support. The phone is said to measure 7 x 76 x 164mm and weigh 175 grams.

The new Galaxy M52 5G reportedly appeared on the BIS listing and an Indian support page suggesting the phone to debut soon. Besides the Galaxy M-series phone, Samsung is widely speculated to introduce Galaxy F42 5G phone alongside.