Samsung Galaxy M52 5G spotted on FCC site, launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, the upcoming Galaxy M-series phone is tipped to debut alongside Galaxy F42 5G in India this month. While the Galaxy M52 5G purportedly appeared on Bluetooth SIG in August, MySmartPrice now reveals the phone has received the FCC certification.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G FCC certification indicates imminent launch

As per the listing spotted by MySmartPrice, the supposed Galaxy M52 5G with model number SM-526B/DS is seen with 5G support. The FCC listing doesn't disclose any other detail, however, the previous BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) listing tipped the phone to get a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

As per previous reports, the Galaxy M52 5G is suggested to arrive as a rebadged version of the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G that was launched in May this year. A purported Geekbench listing for the Galaxy M-series phone indicated the phone to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and at least 6GB of RAM. The device could run Android 11 with One UI 3.1 skin on top.

Successor to the Galaxy M51, the upcoming Galaxy M52 5G phone is rumoured to get a triple camera setup at the back having a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone could offer a 32-megapixel shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is said to debut alongside the Galaxy M52 5G in India, as per the tipster @Gadgetsdata. The Galaxy F42 5G is tipped to be a rebranded version of Galaxy A22 5G. The phone supposedly appeared on Bluetooth SIG and BIS website last month. An alleged Geekbench listing hinted at a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 6GB RAM. While Samsung is tight-lipped about these smartphones, the certification indicates that the upcoming 5G phones from the company will likely launch soon.