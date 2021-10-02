Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and Galaxy F42 5G, the recently launched Samsung smartphones’ first sale in India kicks today, October 2. However, only the Amazon Prime members and Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale today. Other consumers will be able to buy the devices on October 3. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale live for Prime members: Top 10 best deals on smartphones

The tech giant has offered the new Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F2 5G at special introductory prices. The offers will be made available during the onset of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G price in India, offers

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage model. The 8GB/128GB storage variant costs Rs 31,999. Samsung is providing the handset at an introductory price of Rs 26,999, and Rs 28,999 respectively that will be available at the beginning of the Great Indian Festival sale on October 3. As mentioned earlier, Prime members will get early access today. Also Read - iPhone 12 available at a discounted price of Rs 47,499 on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage model, while the 8GB/128GB storage is available at Rs 22,999. As for the introductory offers, the handset’s two storage models will be available at Rs 17,999, and Rs 19,999 respectively. The phone goes on sale for regular customers on October 3 at the beginning of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Flipkart Plus members get early access to the sale today. Both the devices will be up for grabs on Samsung.com and select retail stores as well.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G specs

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 64-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

As for the Galaxy F42 5G, it gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 64-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charge support. Both devices run One UI 3.1 based Android 11 and support 5G connectivity.