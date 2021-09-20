Samsung is gearing up to launch a brand-new M series smartphone in India next week. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has revealed September 28th as the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Once the smartphone is officially unveiled in India, it will be available for purchase on Amazon. The release date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Phones with 7000mAh battery at a budget in India: Samsung Galaxy F62, Tecno Pova 2, more

The launch will take place at 12pm on the slated date. The launch event will be streamed live on Samsung’s official website, YouTube channel, social media handles such as Twitter, and also on Amazon India website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch later this month: Leaked renders, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G design revealed

The Amazon teaser page reveals some details about the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. It reveals that the smartphone will be “leanest. Meanest. Monster. Ever”. This suggests that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will provide a sleek design and pack powerful specifications. The listing page further highlights that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will boast off a 7.4mm sleek design. Also Read - Best 12GB RAM phones for gaming to buy in September 2021

The listing also reveals the overall design of the smartphone. It will include a triple rear camera module paired with LED flash, side mounted fingerprint sensor, hole punch display that will include single shooter. The power and volume keys sit right above the fingerprint sensor on the right side.

Samsung Galaxy M52 specs and price leak

Samsung hasn’t revealed any further official details about the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone, but rumours have suggested some of the key specifications and features. As per leaks, the upcoming Samsung 5G smartphone will come packed with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 11 5G bands support, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable storage support, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5000mAh battery. Unfortunately, it is said that there won’t be a charging brick bundled in the retail box.

Ahead of the official release, the smartphone gets listed on RTV Euro AGD with the pricing. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be priced at PLN 1,749, which roughly translates to Rs 33,000. The phone is seen listed in three colour options including Black, Blue, and White. We will need to wait till September 28 for Samsung to officially reveal the pricing of the Galaxy M52 smartphone.