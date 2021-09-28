Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone is all set to launch in India today at 12 PM IST. The device will be released on the Amazon India website alongside Samsung’s official e-store. Also Read - YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps stops working on these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was recently launched in the global market at a price starting at PLN 1,749, which roughly translates to around Rs 32,900. The official India pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M52 has not been revealed. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked render hints at an S Pen slot, Galaxy S22+ leaked too

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is said to launch the global version in India. This suggests that the specifications and also the pricing could be similar. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Vivo X70 series, Mi 11 Lite NE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and more

Some of the key specifications of the Galaxy M52 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a Super AMOLED display, triple rear camera system, support for 11 5G bands, and more. The phone is said to come in three colour options – black, blue and white.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

The smartphone will succeed the Galaxy M42 that was launched in India earlier this year. The Galaxy M52 global version includes a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 120hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M42 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Soc paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128G of internal storage. There’s a microSD card support as well.

In terms of camera specifications, the Galaxy M52 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone consists of a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support in the box. Some of the other key specifications of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, connectivity options like — 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and USB Type-C.