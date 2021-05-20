It would be an understatement to say that Samsung has had the most exciting lineup of affordable phones this year. The Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, Galaxy M42 5G, and others have caught our attention, and depriving the same for the dominating Chinese brands. Samsung is adapting a clever rebranding strategy for these and it seems that an upcoming Galaxy M52 5G could also undergo the same treatment. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F52 launched with Snapdragon 750G SoC: Here's what the 5G phone offers

The Galaxy M52 5G is said to be a renamed version of the Galaxy F52 5G that launched in China recently. The report comes from Galaxy Club, stating that the Galaxy F52 5G clone could reach global markets as an M series device with similar specifications. For Samsung fans, this could be more confusing as the F52 5G is itself built from parts borrowed from Galaxy A52 5G. Also Read - Android 12 Beta First Impressions: Google finally delivers

Galaxy M52 5G coming as renamed F52 5G from China

The report also goes on to say that this phone is essentially a souped-up version of the Galaxy M42 5G that launched in India recently. Instead of the M42 5G’s 48-megapixel main camera, the Galaxy M52 5G could get the 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL camera sensor. Rest of the features and specifications could remain identical. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 Review: Trendy design, great cameras make for a sweet deal

However, the Galaxy F52 5G has a few upgrades over the Galaxy M42 5G and hence, it could help Samsung justify a higher price tag. Additionally, the phone is expected to replace the ageing Galaxy M51 that launched in India last year.

Instead of the Galaxy M42 5G’s 720p AMOLED display, the F52 5G uses a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Samsung is using the same Snapdragon 750G chip that it used on the Galaxy M42 5G.

At the moment, we can’t say anything other than wait for Samsung to break silence. Samsung is building a strong lineup of midrange smartphones this year under the A and M series. The increased reliance on Qualcomm chips is helping Samsung find favours with the tech enthusiast crows, although Chinese competition still offers better specifications for the same price.

The recently launched Galaxy M42 5G has serious competition from the Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G and Realme X7 5G. Additionally, performance enthusiasts also have the Poco X3 Pro to consider, despite its lack of 5G support.