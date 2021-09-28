Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in India with price starting at Rs 29,999: Check specs, sale date

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launched, Price in India, Specs: Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, the new mid-ranger from the tech giant has been launched in the Indian market. The phone offers a 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus display, Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. The new Galaxy M-series phone will go on sale on October 3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch on Amazon today: Check expected specs, price in India

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India, offers, availability

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage model. While the 8GB RAM model will come for a price of Rs 31,999. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy M52 will be available for purchase from October 3 via Samsung.com, Amazon, leading online portals, and select retail stores. Also Read - YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps stops working on these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list

As for the offers, Amazon has listed a few that include- 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit/debit cards and EMI, and an introductory offer of flat Rs 1,000 off with coupons. Further, consumers will be able to grab the phone at an offer price of Rs 26,999 (base model) during Great India Festival on Amazon. Prime members who buy the handset via the website can get six months free screen replacement, no-cost EMI of up to 9 months, and potential savings of up to Rs 16,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked render hints at an S Pen slot, Galaxy S22+ leaked too

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

The new Galaxy M52 5G features a slim profile with a patterned strip back panel. It houses a pill-shaped camera module at the top left rear side with Samsung branding at the bottom.

As for the core specs, the Galaxy M52 5G phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, a 32-megapixel front camera rests on the centered punch-hole cutout.

The new Galaxy M-series 5G phone runs One UI 3.1 based Android 11 OS. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology. The Galaxy M52 5G comes with 11 bands support and includes Samsung’s Knox security suite. Connectivity options on the phone include- 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.