Samsung Galaxy M52 5G shows up on certification websites, launch could happen soon

Samsung could soon launch its Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in multiple global markets. While the company has not divulged any details on the launch of the device, it has recently been spotted on two more certification websites: US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Bluetooth SIG. The device was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website last month.

The US FCC website does not reveal much about the upcoming device. It showcases the model number: SM-526B/DS, and that the device will come with dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands along with 5G support.

According to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the device will come with Bluetooth v5 support. The listing mentions two model numbers: SM-M526BR_DS and SM-M526B_DS.

It is being said that the device will launch by the end of September.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Expected specifications

According to an earlier leak by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy M52 5G will sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. It will also come with support for 15W fast charging.

The device will likely feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it will sport a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.