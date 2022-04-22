comscore Samsung Galaxy M53 5G debuts in India: Check price, specs, sale offers
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5g 108mp Quad Camera Setup Launch India Price
News

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G with a 108MP quad camera setup launched in India at Rs 23,999

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is confirmed to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. However, this Samsung handset will not come with a charger.

Untitled design - 2022-04-22T123243.480

Samsung today launched its Galaxy M53 5G smartphone in India. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include its MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, a 108MP main camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Notably, this smartphone will not come with a charger. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G had already debuted in Vietnam last month. Samsung has further confirmed that Galaxy M33 5G will be available for purchase in India on the Amazon website and the company’s official website. Also Read - Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021, Apple takes lead

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price, availability, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy M53 is launched in India in two storage variants. The 6GB+128GB variant will be available at an effective price of Rs 23,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant will cost you Rs 25,999. Notably, this price is inclusive of an instant discount with ICICI Bank Cards. As per the company, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Also Read - Samsung officially launches Exynos 1280 SoC for 5G mid range smartphones

In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Blue and Green colour options. The smartphone will go on sale in India on April 29 at 12 pm on Amazon. Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone comes with a 6.70-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and an Infinity-O cut out on top to house the selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy M53 5G sports a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. These cameras sit in a square camera module placed at top left corner of the phone.

On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W super-fast charging technology. For connectivity, the Galaxy M53 5G has 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth v 5.2.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 12:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
News
Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents

automobile

Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G debuts in India: Check price, specs, sale offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G debuts in India: Check price, specs, sale offers

PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Gaming

PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G debuts in India: Check price, specs, sale offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G debuts in India: Check price, specs, sale offers
Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

News

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities
Best Phone to support 5G in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India (April 2022)
Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

News

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

हिंदी समाचार

JCB का नाम तो कई बार सुना होगा, पर नहीं जानते होंगे इसकी ये खास बातें

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) और Moto G 5G (2022) लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा से है लैस

सैमसंग ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 108MP कैमरे वाला धांसू फोन, मिलेंगे जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Ola S1 Pro ने जोखिम में डाली जान! स्लो की बजाय स्पीड में दौड़ने लगा इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, टूटे हाथ-पैर

Qualcomm और MediaTek चिपसेट में मिली बड़ी खामी, एंड्रॉइड स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स पर साइबर अटैक का खतरा

Latest Videos

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Features

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List
INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

News

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
News
Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

News

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally
IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live

News

IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live
Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021
Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents

automobile

Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers