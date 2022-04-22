Samsung today launched its Galaxy M53 5G smartphone in India. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include its MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, a 108MP main camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Notably, this smartphone will not come with a charger. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G had already debuted in Vietnam last month. Samsung has further confirmed that Galaxy M33 5G will be available for purchase in India on the Amazon website and the company’s official website. Also Read - Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021, Apple takes lead

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price, availability, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy M53 is launched in India in two storage variants. The 6GB+128GB variant will be available at an effective price of Rs 23,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant will cost you Rs 25,999. Notably, this price is inclusive of an instant discount with ICICI Bank Cards. As per the company, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Also Read - Samsung officially launches Exynos 1280 SoC for 5G mid range smartphones

In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Blue and Green colour options. The smartphone will go on sale in India on April 29 at 12 pm on Amazon. Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone comes with a 6.70-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and an Infinity-O cut out on top to house the selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy M53 5G sports a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. These cameras sit in a square camera module placed at top left corner of the phone.

On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W super-fast charging technology. For connectivity, the Galaxy M53 5G has 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth v 5.2.