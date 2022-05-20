Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G Emerald Brown color launched in India

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G in the Indian market. At the time of release, both were available in only two color variants. Now, however, Samsung has added a new color variant for both phones. The all-new Emerald Brown color comes as an option for those who like to pick a darker shade of a smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Pokemon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 launched in Korea with Pikachu, Dragonite and more stickers

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and M33 5G Emerald Brown color

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G are available in Emeral Brown color variants. With the new color's release, buyers get a variety of options to choose from.

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F23 5G gets Copper Blush color in India

The Galaxy M53 5G now has a total of three color options – Deep Ocen Blue, Mystique Green, and the new Emerald Brown color variant. With the Galaxy M33 5G as well, buyers get three color choices – Blue, Green, and the Emerald Brown color option.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5g is priced starting at Rs. 26,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 28,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Speaking of the Galaxy M33 5G, it is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

Buyers with ICIC Bank cards can get up to Rs. 2,500 instant discount on the Galaxy M53 5G and up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount on the Galaxy M33 5G. Both phones can be purchased from Samsung’s official website, Amazon India, and other retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and M33 5G Specifications

Coming to the specs, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED punch-hole display sporting a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. On the other hand, the Galaxy M33 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones have Corning Gorilla 5 protection.

Both phones feature a quad-camera system on the rear with a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP setup on the M53 5G, and a varied setup of 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP on the M33 5G. The M53 5G is powered by the Dimensity 900 chipset, whereas, the M33 5G draws power from the Exynos 1280.

As for the battery, the M53 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery, and the M33 5G has a bigger 6,000mAh battery. Both phones boot on the Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI 4 custom skin on top.