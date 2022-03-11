Samsung is expected to launch a new M-series smartphone called Galaxy M53 5G in India soon. The mid-range smartphone has been spotted on the benchmarking site Geekbench which has revealed a few details including the chipset, RAM, and software about the upcoming smartphone. This phone will be the successor of the Galaxy M53 5G, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series are now on sale in India: Check sale offers, pricing and more

As per the Geekbench listing, the smartphone has appeared with model number SM-M536B and has scored 733 points on the single-core test and 2,224 on the multi-core test. The Galaxy M53 5G model is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz and up to 6GB RAM. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 with the One UI 4 skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

The new Galaxy M52 5G features a slim profile with a patterned strip back panel. It houses a pill-shaped camera module at the top left rear side with Samsung branding at the bottom.

As for the core specs, the Galaxy M52 5G phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, a 32-megapixel front camera rests on the centered punch-hole cutout.

The new Galaxy M-series 5G phone runs One UI 3.1 based Android 11 OS. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology. The Galaxy M52 5G comes with 11 bands support and includes Samsung’s Knox security suite. Connectivity options on the phone include- 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.