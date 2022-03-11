comscore Samsung Galaxy M53 5G surfaces on Geekbench: All we know so far
  Samsung Galaxy M53 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC surfaces online
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC surfaces online

As per the Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has appeared with model number SM-M536B and has scored 733 points on the single-core test and 2,224 on the multi-core test.

Samsung is expected to launch a new M-series smartphone called Galaxy M53 5G in India soon. The mid-range smartphone has been spotted on the benchmarking site Geekbench which has revealed a few details including the chipset, RAM, and software about the upcoming smartphone. This phone will be the successor of the Galaxy M53 5G, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series are now on sale in India: Check sale offers, pricing and more

As per the Geekbench listing, the smartphone has appeared with model number SM-M536B and has scored 733 points on the single-core test and 2,224 on the multi-core test. The Galaxy M53 5G model is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz and up to 6GB RAM. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 with the One UI 4 skin on top. Also Read - Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

The new Galaxy M52 5G features a slim profile with a patterned strip back panel. It houses a pill-shaped camera module at the top left rear side with Samsung branding at the bottom. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India launch date teased by Amazon

As for the core specs, the Galaxy M52 5G phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, a 32-megapixel front camera rests on the centered punch-hole cutout.

The new Galaxy M-series 5G phone runs One UI 3.1 based Android 11 OS. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology. The Galaxy M52 5G comes with 11 bands support and includes Samsung’s Knox security suite. Connectivity options on the phone include- 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.

  Published Date: March 11, 2022 5:04 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 11, 2022 5:27 PM IST

