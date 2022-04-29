Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to go on sale today: Check offers

Samsung earlier this month launched the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone in India. The Galaxy M53 5G is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone that was launched in India last year. The newly launched smartphone comes with features such as a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 900 system-on-chip and a quad rear camera setup among other things. It will go on sale in India starting 12PM on Amazon India today. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G review: Style with power

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price and launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone is available in India in two variant. While the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 26,499, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 28,499 in the country. As a part of the introductory offer, Samsung is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on ICICI Bank cards, which brings down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM variant.

In addition to this, Samsung is offering a 25W travel adapter for Rs 299 and up to Rs 2,000 on the purchases made on the Samsung Shop App via the 20K Advantage program. Apart from this, the phone will be available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 2,666.55 per month and a standard EMI of Rs 1,163.50 per month.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a 6.7-inch super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and Corning Gorilla 5 protection. It also features a glass back. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The phone is available in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. It runs the OneUI 12.1, which is based on Google’s Android 12 mobile operating system.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G sports a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. On the battery front, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.