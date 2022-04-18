comscore Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to launch in India on April 22
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to launch in India on April 22: Check expected specs, price

Samsung has revealed that it launch the Galaxy M53 5G smartphone in India at 12PM on April 22.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Image: Samsung

Samsung, earlier this month, quietly launched the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone. At the time, the next-generation Galaxy M53 5G smartphone was listed on Samsung’s Press website. However, the listing didn’t reveal the pricing or the availability of the device. Now, Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy M53 5G will launch in India on April 22. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme to bring new C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

According to a listing on Samsung’s India website and Amazon India, the phone will make a debut in India at 12PM on April 22. The listing on Amazon India also reveals that the Galaxy M53 5G smartphone will come with a 120Hz super AMOLED+ display with an Infinity-O cutout. The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The listing also reveals that the phone will come with a 108MP primary camera and that it will come with an auto-data switch functionality. Also Read - Okinawa dealership burns down after electric scooter catches fire in Tamil Nadu

There is no word on the pricing yet. However, as per reports, the phone will be priced around Rs 30,000. Also Read - Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle: Here's why

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone comes with a 6.70-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and an Infinity-O cut out on top to house the selfie camera. As per the details available on Press site, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy M53 5G sports a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W super fast charging technology. For connectivity the Galaxy M53 5G has 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth v 5.2.

  Published Date: April 18, 2022 11:36 AM IST

Best Sellers