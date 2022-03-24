comscore Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to debut on March 27: Here’s what to expect
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to launch on March 27: Check out expected price, specs, features
News

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to launch on March 27: Check out expected price, specs, features

Mobiles

It has also been revealed that Galaxy M53 5G will come with 10 5G band support. Additionally, this Samsung smartphone will be launched without a charger, as per leaked reports.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Twitter

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to debut in Vietnam soon. As per speculation, the company could unveil Galaxy M53 5G on March 27. However, specifications and features are already leaked online ahead of the official launch. Also Read - Samsung might launch its first slide-out phablet with a roll-up screen in 2022: Report

To recall, tipster Yogesh Brar earlier shared the specifications of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M53 5G smartphone in a tweet. The specifications shared by Yogesh Brar are similar to the leaked specifications on Vietnam’s YouTube channel that surfaced earlier. Also Read - Asus VivoBook 13 Slate review: A detachable display PC

It has also been revealed that Galaxy M53 5G will come with 10 5G band support. Additionally, this Samsung smartphone will be launched without a charger, as per leaked reports. Also Read - Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

The handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site with the D900 SoC. The recent Geekbench listing with model number SM-M536B variant reveals some other key specifications of the Galaxy M53 5G.

Price

The M53 is expected to arrive in Vietnam in two options, namely 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The upcoming smartphone could be priced between Rs 34,000 to Rs 37,000.

Specifications

This Samsung phone will be offered with 25W fast charging support. The design of the Galaxy M53 could be similar to the Galaxy M62. In the Galaxy M53 5G, the company will offer a 6.7-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The company’s upcoming phone will come in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB internal storage option. As a processor, you will see MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset in this phone.

There will be a quad-camera setup with an LED flash in the phone’s rear for photography. It includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the same time, the company will offer a 32-megapixel front camera in this phone for a selfie.

The tech giant is speculated to offer a 5000mAh battery in this phone, supporting 25W fast charging. As far as the OS is concerned, the phone will work on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 9:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus VivoBook 13 Slate review: A detachable display PC
Reviews
Asus VivoBook 13 Slate review: A detachable display PC
Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

Mobiles

Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Check offers on laptops, TVs, accessories

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Check offers on laptops, TVs, accessories

This could soon become the most expensive electric car in the world

Photo Gallery

This could soon become the most expensive electric car in the world

This vehicle could soon become the most expensive electric car in the world

Photo Gallery

This vehicle could soon become the most expensive electric car in the world

How to correct Aadhaar Card details online in simple steps

How To

How to correct Aadhaar Card details online in simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 10 की पहली सेल आज, 6000mAh बैटरी वाले फोन पर मिल रहे ये जबरदस्त ऑफर्स

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G जल्द ही भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Amazon India पर रिलीज हुआ एक वीडियो टीजर

Motorola Frontier स्मार्टफोन जुलाई में होगा लॉन्च! मिलेगा 125W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

Nothing Phone 1 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Nothing OS के साथ मिलेगा Qualcomm Snapdragon चिपसेट

Free Fire MAX की 3 दमदार एक्टिव एबिलिटी, जानें कब और कैसे करें इनका यूज

Latest Videos

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

News

Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices
Mobiles
Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices
Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS

Mobiles

Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Apps

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service
EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Electric Vehicle

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years
Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

News

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers