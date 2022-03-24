Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to debut in Vietnam soon. As per speculation, the company could unveil Galaxy M53 5G on March 27. However, specifications and features are already leaked online ahead of the official launch. Also Read - Samsung might launch its first slide-out phablet with a roll-up screen in 2022: Report

To recall, tipster Yogesh Brar earlier shared the specifications of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M53 5G smartphone in a tweet. The specifications shared by Yogesh Brar are similar to the leaked specifications on Vietnam’s YouTube channel that surfaced earlier. Also Read - Asus VivoBook 13 Slate review: A detachable display PC

It has also been revealed that Galaxy M53 5G will come with 10 5G band support. Additionally, this Samsung smartphone will be launched without a charger, as per leaked reports. Also Read - Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

The handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site with the D900 SoC. The recent Geekbench listing with model number SM-M536B variant reveals some other key specifications of the Galaxy M53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G •6.7" Full HD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

•MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC

•8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

•Rear Cam- 108MP + 8MP (UW) +2MP (Macro) + 2MP (Depth)

•Front Cam- 32MP

•Android 12, OneUI 4.1

•5,000mAh battery, 25W charging No charger in-box, 10+ 5G bands — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 22, 2022

Price

The M53 is expected to arrive in Vietnam in two options, namely 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The upcoming smartphone could be priced between Rs 34,000 to Rs 37,000.

Specifications

This Samsung phone will be offered with 25W fast charging support. The design of the Galaxy M53 could be similar to the Galaxy M62. In the Galaxy M53 5G, the company will offer a 6.7-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The company’s upcoming phone will come in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB internal storage option. As a processor, you will see MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset in this phone.

There will be a quad-camera setup with an LED flash in the phone’s rear for photography. It includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the same time, the company will offer a 32-megapixel front camera in this phone for a selfie.

The tech giant is speculated to offer a 5000mAh battery in this phone, supporting 25W fast charging. As far as the OS is concerned, the phone will work on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.