Samsung Galaxy M53 5G goes official: Check specs, features

News

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G unveiled: Here everything we know about it

Mobiles

Samsung has quietly unveiled the Galaxy M53 5G smartphone. However, the company hasn't revealed the pricing or availability yet.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Image: Samsung

Samsung has quietly unveiled the Galaxy M53 5G smartphone. It is the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone that was launched in India in October last year. Samsung has listed the phone on the Samsung Mobile Press website. The phone gives us a closer look of the phone’s design and its key specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to go on first sale today at 12 pm: Check out the pricing, sale offers

As per the details available on the Samsung’s Press website, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a 6.70-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with an Infinity-O display wherein the selfie camera is stacked in the top middle part of the screen. Design wise, it seems to come with a glass-back with frosted glass finish. However, the site makes no mention of the details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A33 5G India price revealed: Check price, offers, specs

Coming to the core of the device, the Galaxy M53 5G is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB space. The phone runs the Android 12-based OneUI 4.1. Also Read - Samsung to build processors specially for Galaxy smartphones, says TM Roh

Talking about the cameras, the Galaxy M53 5G sports a 32MP camera on the front. At the back, it has a quad camera setup that is housed inside a square-shaped camera module. At the back it has a 108MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W super fast charging technology.

For security the phone has Samsung Knox and for connectivity the Galaxy M53 5G has 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth v 5.2. Additionally, the site reveals that the phone will be available in Blue Green and Brown colour variants. However, there is no word on price and availability yet.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2022 1:12 PM IST

