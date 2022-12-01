comscore Samsung Galaxy M54 5G might come with Exynos chipset, 8GB RAM and more
News

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G tipped to come with Android 13, 8GB RAM and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is expected to come with Android 13 out of the box, 8 GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is likely to launch in the first half of 2023.
  • The Galaxy M54 5G is expected to cost somewhere near its predecessor’s range, which is around Rs 30,000.
  • The smartphone is listed with Samsung s5e8835 SoC, which is expected to be Exynos 1380 chipset.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Camera

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is expected to launch in the first half of 2023 in India. Ahead of the launch, the handset was spotted on Geekbench website which revealed several key details including chipset, RAM, software and more. First spotted by MySmartPrice, the smartphone appeared with model number SM-M546B on the benchmarking site. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus to pack big batteries as per a document online

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G expected specifications

As per the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M54 5G scored 750 points on the multi-core test and 2,696 on the multi-core test. The smartphone is listed with Samsung s5e8835 SoC, which is expected to be Exynos 1380 chipset. Notably, earlier it was rumoured that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. Also Read - Samsung Black Friday deals: Check top offers on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Watch5 and more

In terms of storage, the smartphone is expected to come to offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Galaxy M54 5G is likely to be available in a 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. As for the software, the smartphone is likely to run on Android 13 – based out of the box. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE might come with LCD panel, S pen and more

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will house a punch-hole display. For photography, it is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. It might come with a 32MP selfie camera.

For battery, Galaxy M54 5G is expected to be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G expected India pricing

Samsung phones in the M-series start from the budget range and end in the mid-range segment. The maximum range comes to Rs 30,000. The Galaxy M53 5G is currently priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM variant and Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM variant.

Having said that, the Galaxy M54 5G is expected to cost somewhere near its predecessor’s range, which is around Rs 30,000.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2022 9:52 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 1, 2022 10:12 AM IST
