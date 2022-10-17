comscore Next Samsung M-series midranger to have Snapdragon 888 SoC
Samsung Galaxy M54 5G tipped to come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC

Samsung is said to launch a successor to the Galaxy M53 5G dubbed Samsung Galaxy M54 5G. It is tipped to have a Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery.

  • Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC.
  • It is said to have a 6,000mAh battery.
  • The device is expected to come in the upper mid-range segment.
Samsung’s upcoming smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. That may not surprise you, but what if we told you that the device will come in the mid-range segment, more specifically, it will be an M-series smartphone? Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

Yes, you read that right. As per new information circulating around the internet via a YouTube Channel called The Pixel, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M54 5G will come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. Also Read - Best phones to buy for under Rs 10,000: Poco C31, Redmi 10, Galaxy F13 and more

Samsung phones in the M-series start from the budget range and end in the mid-range segment. The maximum range comes to Rs 30,000. The Galaxy M53 5G is currently retailing for Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM variant and Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi A1+ alternatives: Realme C30s, JioPhone Next, Redmi 10A and more

Having said that, the Galaxy M54 5G is expected to cost somewhere near its predecessor’s range, which is around Rs 30,000.

Now, if the leak is to be believed, the Galaxy M54 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC would be a great device for this price segment.

Moreover, the Galaxy M54 5G is said to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to have 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The battery on the device is also expected to be improved i.e. a massive 6,000mAh cell.

The M53 5G has a 108MP quad-camera system, which does tell us that this time it will be improved. However, as per the YouTube Channel, it will have a 64MP triple camera system. On the front, it is tipped to have a 32MP snapper for selfies.

All that sounds good but it doesn’t sound like what Samsung would do. However, Samsung may surprise its fans this time, who knows?

It is worth noting that this is just a leak and not a confirmation by the brand. Samsung is yet to spill beans on the same.

  Published Date: October 17, 2022 5:35 PM IST
