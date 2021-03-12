Samsung Galaxy M62 5G launch tipped soon, could be rebadged version of Galaxy A52

Samsung is working on several new mid-range smartphones for various markets, as per rumours. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 in the global market on March 17. Besides these smartphones, the South Korean mobile manufacturer is also likely working on a Galaxy M series 5G device. Rumours suggest that it could be the Galaxy M62 5G edition. Some fresh details about the upcoming 5G Samsung phone have surfaced on the internet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 budget smartphone launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

With nearly four to five mid-range Samsung smartphones in the works, you surely can get confused as to which will offer what. Let's make things slightly simple for you.

As per recent reports, two smartphones with model numbers SM-M626B and SM-M626B_DS have appeared on the Bluetooth SIG listing. The listing page suggests that the SM-M626B model number is of the Galaxy M62 5G, there are no details on which device sports SM-M626B_DS as the model number.

In the same listing, two other model numbers dubbed SM-A526B and SM-A526B_DS have been spotted and as the name suggests they surely belong to the upcoming Galaxy A52. This smartphone is tipped to go official next week in the global market.

Reports highlight that the Galaxy M62 5G could actually be a rebadged version of the Galaxy A52 for some markets. Notably, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any details about either of the devices. Let’s wait for the brand to reveal details about them and take these information with a pinch of salt.

What we know about Samsung Galaxy M62 5G

This is not the first time that we have heard of the Galaxy M62 5G. To recall, the company already launched the Galaxy M62 4G model in Thailand last month. However, soon after, Samsung delisted the smartphone from the website and redirected the page to Samsung’s Thailand home page. Notably, the 4G model of the Galaxy M62 is a rebadged Galaxy F62 from India. Similarly, the upcoming 5G model is expected to be a rebadged version of the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G.

As per rumours, the Galaxy M62 5G will likely feature a 6.52-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90Hz refresh rate. Other features of the Samsung device are expected to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, 64-megapixel quad-cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging.