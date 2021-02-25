comscore Samsung Galaxy M62 launched with 7000mAh battery: Check full specs, price and models
Samsung Galaxy M62 launched: It's a rebranded version of the new Galaxy F62

Samsung rebranded the Galaxy F62 for the Malaysian market. The company unveiled the Galaxy M62 with the same specifications and design as the Galaxy F62.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Camera Sample 8

Samsung rebranded the recently launched Galaxy F62 for the Malaysian market. The company launched the Galaxy M62 in Malasia with the same specifications and design as the Galaxy F62, which launched in India last week. One of the key highlights of the Galaxy M62 is its massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support in-the-box. Let’s take a detailed look at the newly launched Galaxy M62 here. Also Read - Samsung 100-day trial for Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G floated for customers

Samsung Galaxy M62 specifications: Quick look

Screen: The phone packs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Also Read - Samsung will now provide up to 4 years of security updates to its phones: See list

Processor: The Samsung device is powered by unnamed octa-core SoC. It is most likely the Exynos 9825 SoC that powers the Galaxy F62. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 series with Snapdragon chip, Spotify turns 2 in India, Apple beats Samsung

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage: 256GB of internal storage. There’s an expandable storage option as well.

Rear camera: On the rear panel, the phone includes a quad rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses.

Front camera: For selfies, the phone includes a 32-megapixel sensor inside of the hole-punch cutout.

Battery: The phone includes a massive 7000mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging support in-the-box.

Colours: Three colour options include Black, Blue, and Green

Security: There’s a face unlock and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M62 price

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t shared the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M62 as of yet. The official website reveals that the phone comes with 8GB RAM and two storage options including 128GB and 256GB.

In India, the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 23,999 while the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version comes with a price of Rs 25,999.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2021 9:44 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 25, 2021 9:44 AM IST

