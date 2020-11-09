Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lite vs Apple iPhone XR | BGR India

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone starting at Rs.37999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone XR smartphone starting at Rs.52500 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Apple iPhone XR across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite - Check Out Head to Head Comparison with Specs and Price

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone XR comes with a 6.06 inch along with a resolution of 1,792×828-pixel resolution at 326 ppi. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite weighs 199.00 grams and the Apple iPhone XR measures 194 g. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Top deals on smartphones you should not miss

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a Exynos 9810 SoC. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone XR features a Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available in 2 variants. The Apple iPhone XR also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - iPhone XR available for as low as Rs 37,999: Check offers, specifications and more

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite of 6GB +128GB will be priced Rs.37999. The price of Apple iPhone XR of 64GB onboard storage is of Rs.52500

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Apple iPhone XR has a 12MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has 32MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone XR has a 7MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by 4,500mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone XR of 2,942 mAh . The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The Apple iPhone XR runs on iOS 12.