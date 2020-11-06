Samsung newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on August 5 2020 with powerful features. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with 5G connectivity. The Apple has launched its Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 10 2019. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra measures 208 g while Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 226g. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Head to Head Comparison with Specs and Price

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is 6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED, whereas, the screen size of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a screen resolution of 3088×1440 while Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a resolution of 2688 × 1242 pixel.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 12GB +512GB will priced 104999. The price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max of 128GB storage is of 117100.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera + 108MP Wide-angle Camera + 12MP Telephoto Camera + Laser AF Sensor camera whereas, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 10MP Selfie Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is powered by 4500mah as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max which is capable of lasting up to two days on a single charge. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 25W fast wired charging along with 15W wireless charging. While the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max uses fast charging.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra runs Android 10. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max runs on iOS 13.

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available in 2 variants. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max comes in 3 variants.