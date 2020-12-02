Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - PS5 player forced to sell his new console as wife discovers it is not an air purifier

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7" flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.42 inch along with a resolution of Super Retina XDR.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a A14 Bionic chip.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB is of Rs.69900

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 2,227mAh . The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini runs on iOS 14.