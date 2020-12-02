Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Google also recently launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone recently. The Google Pixel 4A is priced starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Google Pixel 4A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - PS5 player forced to sell his new console as wife discovers it is not an air purifier

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7" flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A comes with a 5.81-inch along with a resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.29999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Google Pixel 4A of 3140 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android 10.