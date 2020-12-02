Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo IQOO 3 smartphone recently. The Vivo IQOO 3 is priced starting at Rs.36990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Vivo IQOO 3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - This is the Realme Race smartphone with Snapdragon 888

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the IQOO 3 comes with a 6.44-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 weighs 192.00 g and the IQOO 3 measures 214.5 grams. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Realme X50 Pro - Flagship Smartphones Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Camera

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the IQOO 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus - Check Out Specifications, Features, Price, and Other Details

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of IQOO 3 of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. is of Rs.36990

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Vivo IQOO 3 has a 48+13+13+2 MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the IQOO 3 has a 16 MP f/2.4 front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Vivo IQOO 3 of 4440 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The IQOO 3 runs on Android 10.