Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8 smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8 is priced starting at Rs.44999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and OnePlus 8 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8T - Features Compared, Specifications, Price, Camera, and Battery

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55 inch along with a resolution of 1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 weighs 192.00 g and the OnePlus 8 measures 180g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Oppo Find X2 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Vivo X50 - Check Out Flagship Smartphone Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of OnePlus 8 of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of Rs.44999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, OnePlus 8 has a Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 has a The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 of 4300 mAh (non-removable). The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.