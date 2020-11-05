Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Latest Compare | BGR India

Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs.54999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and OnePlus 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus - Check Out Latest Samsung Comparison with Specs and Price

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7" flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a SCERRN-2 along with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 weighs 192.00 g and the OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available in 1 variant1. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of Rs.54999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and OnePlus 8 Pro both runs on Android 10.