Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8 - Camera, Price, Specifications Compared, and Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Oppo Find X2 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Vivo X50 - Check Out Flagship Smartphone Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB is of Rs.42999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS 11 Android 11.