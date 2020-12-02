Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo Find X2 smartphone recently. The Oppo Find X2 is priced starting at Rs.64990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Oppo Find X2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8 - Camera, Price, Specifications Compared, and Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X2 comes with a 6.70-inch along with a resolution of 3168*1440 (3K QHD+). The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 weighs 192.00 g and the Oppo Find X2 measures 209g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8T - Features Compared, Specifications, Price, Camera, and Battery

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Vivo X50 - Check Out Flagship Smartphone Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Oppo Find X2 of 12GB RAM+256GB ROM is of Rs.64990

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Oppo Find X2 has a 48MP Wide Angle Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera 13MP Telephoto Camera main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X2 has a 32 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Oppo Find X2 of 4200 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Oppo Find X2 runs on ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.0.