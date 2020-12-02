Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone recently. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is priced starting at Rs.47999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Realme X50 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs IQOO3 - Here's Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 weighs 192.00 g and the Realme X50 Pro 5G measures 205g. Also Read - This is the Realme Race smartphone with Snapdragon 888

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Realme X50 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Processor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus - Check Out Specifications, Features, Price, and Other Details

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Realme X50 Pro 5G of 128 GB is of Rs.47999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Realme X50 Pro 5G has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera + 12MP Tele camera + 2MP B&W Portrait Camera main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme X50 Pro 5G has a Sony 32MP wide-angle camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Realme X50 Pro 5G of 4200mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.