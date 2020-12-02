Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is priced starting at Rs.73600 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Battery

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.30-inch along with a resolution of 2280x1080pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Battery

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Specifications Compared, Features, Price, Battery, and Camera

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 of 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is of Rs.73600

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a 10MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 of 3,500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI.