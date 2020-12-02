Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced starting at Rs.37999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - Check Out Flagship Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 weighs 192.00 g and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite measures 199.00 grams. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Battery

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a Exynos 9810 SoC. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Battery

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.37999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite of 4,500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.