Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus | BGR India

Samsung newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on 5 August 2020 with powerful features. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with 2G,3G,4G,5G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (5G) on 23 August 2019 . You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (5G). The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 measures 192.00 g while Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (5G) measures 198g.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is 6.7" flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (5G) is 6.8 inches (17.27 cm). The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 while Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (5G) has a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will priced 77999. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (5G) of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage is of Rs 59,990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (5G) has a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (5G) has a 10 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 10 Plus both are powered by 4300 mah.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (5G) runs on v9.0 (Pie).

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available in 1 variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (5G) also comes in 1 variant