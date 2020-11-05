Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | BGR india

Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is priced starting at Rs.104999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Check out Head to Apple and Samsung Comparison

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED along with a resolution of 3088×1440. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 weighs 192.00 g and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra measures 208 g. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Here's the Latest Flagship Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra both features a Samsung Exynos 990. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra both available in 1 variant. Also Read - Cheaper Galaxy Note 20 coming soon, could be called Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 12GB +512GB is of Rs.104999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera + 108MP Wide-angle Camera + 12MP Telephoto Camera + Laser AF Sensor main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra both has 10MP Front camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 4500mah. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra both runs on Android 10.