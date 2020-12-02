Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus - Check Out Specifications, Features, Price, and Other Details

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7" flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch along with a resolution of Full-HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB is of Rs.49999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 4500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.5.