Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced starting at Rs.70500 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite - Features, Specifications, Camera, Battery Comparison

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.2 inch along with a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - Check Out Flagship Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 features a Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 of 128GB, 8GB RAM is of Rs.70500 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Battery

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 has a Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 10MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 of 4000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy S20 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.