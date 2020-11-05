Samsung newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on 5 August 2020 with powerful features. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on 11 February 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 measures 192.00 g while Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra measures 220 grams. Also Read - Best under Rs 20,000: Top five gaming smartphones to pick this season

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is 6.7" flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 while Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will priced 77999. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra of 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. is of 97999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a Quad – 108MP+48MP+12MP+3D ToF sensor camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 40MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 uses a wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging. while the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra uses Li-ion

OS-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.

Weight-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 measures 192.00 g while Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra measures 220 grams.

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available in 1 variant. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also comes in 2 variants.