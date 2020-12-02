Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo X50 5G smartphone recently. The Vivo X50 5G is priced starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Vivo X50 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 confirmed with Snapdragon 888, no tech specifications revealed yet

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7" flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G comes with a 6.56-inch along with a resolution of 2376×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Vivo X50 5G of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.34990

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Vivo X50 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera 13-megapixel professional portrait lens 8-megapixel wide-angle lens 5 million pixel macro camera main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G has a 32 million pixels front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 5G of 4200mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Vivo X50 5G runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.0.