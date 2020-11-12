Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo X50 Pro 5G smartphone. The Vivo X50 Pro 5G is priced starting at Rs.49990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Vivo X50 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE is coming back to India soon, but as PUBG MOBILE INDIA

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7" flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 Pro 5G comes with a 6.56 inch along with a resolution of 2376×1080. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 weighs 192.00 g and the Vivo X50 Pro 5G measures 181.5g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available in single variant. The Vivo X50 Pro 5G also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.49990

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Vivo X50 Pro 5G has a 48-megapixel micro-camera super-sensitive main camera 13-megapixel portrait lens 8-megapixel periscope Telephoto lens 8 million pixel wide-angle macro lens main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has a 32 million pixels front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 4315mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Vivo X50 Pro 5G runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.0.