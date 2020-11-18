Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi MI 10 5G smartphone recently. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Xiaomi MI 10 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7" flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 weighs 192.00 g and the Xiaomi MI 10 5G measures 208 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB will be priced Rs.77999. The price of Xiaomi MI 10 5G of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.49999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 108MP ultra-clear primary sensor 13MP ultra wide-angle 2MP depth sensor 2MP macro lens main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 20MP Ultra-clear Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by 4300 mah as compared to the battery of Xiaomi MI 10 5G of 4780mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G runs on Android v10 (Q).