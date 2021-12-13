comscore Samsung might merge its Galaxy Note and Galaxy S-series
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Did Samsung really pull the plug on its Galaxy Note series?
News

Did Samsung really pull the plug on its Galaxy Note series?

Mobiles

As per a tipster with Twitter handle Frontron, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to be named as Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Note. This can be true as the smartphone will come with support for S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 series is likely to launch in early 2022. The company is expected to discontinue its Galaxy Note series as both the Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Z Fold 3 now come with support for S-Pen. Rumours also suggest that the company might be planning to merge its Galaxy Note series and Galaxy S-series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs, colours leaked ahead of launch: Check details inside

As per a tipster with Twitter handle Frontron, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to be named as Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Note. This can be true as the smartphone will come with support for S-Pen. After Galaxy Z Fold, this smartphone is expected to be the biggest screen smartphone by the company. Also Read - Samsung claims global chip shortage to continue until H2 2022

In addition to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 series is also expected to include Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ (most likely called the Galaxy S22 Pro). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra expected specifications

As per the latest leak, the Samsung S22 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench. The two models were spotted with model numbers- SM-S908N and SM-908U. They are expected to be two variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to the first listing of Geekbench, this smartphone is listed with 10GB RAM. However, this smartphone will offer 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Along with this, the listing confirms that this upcoming Samsung phone will run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Talking about the second camera sensor of this smartphone, it can be given 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 10-megapixel 3X telephoto lens, and 10-megapixel 10X telephoto lens (optical zoom support).

As for the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+, not much of a change is expected. The phones are expected to come with the same protruding vertical rear camera bump, flat rear panel and a punch-hole screen. The devices are also expected to come with the same Snapdragon chip.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 3:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
News
Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
For the first time, Facebook might start offering Live Chat support

Apps

For the first time, Facebook might start offering Live Chat support

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Mobiles

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Mobiles

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Mobiles

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price
Samsung says global chip shortage will continue in 2022

News

Samsung says global chip shortage will continue in 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Samsung might go for a big change in branding for Galaxy S22 Ultra

Mobiles

Samsung might go for a big change in branding for Galaxy S22 Ultra

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इस सप्ताह मिल रहा फ्री में Room Card पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Tecno Spark 8T में मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी, 15 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Free Fire में फ्री मिल रही पैराशूट स्किन और Redskull figurine, जानिए पाने का तरीका

मोबाइल रिचार्ज के बाद क्या अब ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स की भी कीमत बढ़ जाएंगी?

Amazon Prime Membership के लिए कल से देने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे, आज ही ऐसे लें सदस्यता

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
News
Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Mobiles

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price
Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Mobiles

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know
Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1

News

Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers