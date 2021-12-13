The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 series is likely to launch in early 2022. The company is expected to discontinue its Galaxy Note series as both the Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Z Fold 3 now come with support for S-Pen. Rumours also suggest that the company might be planning to merge its Galaxy Note series and Galaxy S-series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs, colours leaked ahead of launch: Check details inside

As per a tipster with Twitter handle Frontron, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to be named as Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Note. This can be true as the smartphone will come with support for S-Pen. After Galaxy Z Fold, this smartphone is expected to be the biggest screen smartphone by the company.

In addition to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 series is also expected to include Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ (most likely called the Galaxy S22 Pro).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra expected specifications

As per the latest leak, the Samsung S22 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench. The two models were spotted with model numbers- SM-S908N and SM-908U. They are expected to be two variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

S22 ULTRA IS DEAD Next is the S22 Note 😉 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) December 10, 2021

According to the first listing of Geekbench, this smartphone is listed with 10GB RAM. However, this smartphone will offer 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Along with this, the listing confirms that this upcoming Samsung phone will run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Talking about the second camera sensor of this smartphone, it can be given 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 10-megapixel 3X telephoto lens, and 10-megapixel 10X telephoto lens (optical zoom support).

As for the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+, not much of a change is expected. The phones are expected to come with the same protruding vertical rear camera bump, flat rear panel and a punch-hole screen. The devices are also expected to come with the same Snapdragon chip.