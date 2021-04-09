Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 could launch on April 23: Report

Samsung is currently working on its mid-range Galaxy A82 5G smartphone, which will reportedly launch on April 23 in South Korea as the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2. It will act as the successor to the Galaxy A Quantum, which was launched last year with quantum encryption technology. Live images of the upcoming device have been leaked online revealing the design of the upcoming device along with its key specifications. Also Read - Top tablets for e-learning/online classes to buy under Rs 30,000 in April 2021

Images of the upcoming Galaxy Quantum 2 have been shared online via South Korean blog Naver.com and tipster Mukul Sharma. Naver claims that the device will launch on April 23 in South Korea and will have the same design as the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21+. However, it will only feature a full HD+ display instead of a QHD display. Also Read - Samsung iTest will let iPhone users get a taste of Galaxy smartphones: Here's how

The report further states that the Galaxy Quantum 2 sports the model number SM-A826. This model number is also believed to be for the soon to launch Galaxy A82 5G and was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench. According to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the device will come with Bluetooth v5.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will run Google’s Android 11 operating system.

The leaked live images of the upcoming Galaxy Quantum 2 show that the device will come with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. This information corroborates earlier leaks of the device via Geekbench and Google Play listings.

According to the report, the device will feature a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. The 5G variant will sport the company’s own 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW1 sensor, whereas, the 4GB variant will sport the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. It is also being said that the device will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

The Quantum 2 will also feature a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip to help it in increasing the encryption of the data on the device.