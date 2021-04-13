Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, which is the successor to last year’s Galaxy Quantum, will be launched in South Korea soon. The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is expected to launch in other markets globally as the Galaxy A82. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with Snapdragon 855+ leaked ahead of its launch

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 will reportedly be available for purchase from April 23, though it is said to be available for pre-order starting April 13. Ahead of the official launch, the Galaxy Quantum 2 has been leaked in an unboxing video, revealing the full design and specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 Google Play Console listing reveals key specs

The video (via SamMobile) reveals the Galaxy Quantum 2 in white colour option. It gets a punch-hole display, where the hole punch that holds the selfie camera, is placed on the top center of the screen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Google Play Console listing reveals key specifications

The smartphone will sport triple rear cameras, where the three camera lenses will be aligned one below another in a rectangular camera module placed on the top left side of the back cover. An LED flash unit will be placed on the side of the lenses.

The phone uses a USB Type-C charging slot, which is placed at the bottom. The power and volume rocker keys are on the right side, while the SIM card slot is on the top.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 will sport a 64-megapixel wide-angle main rear camera with OIS and f/1.8 aperture. It will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel secondary ultra wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Further, the phone is said to run Android 11 and it will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. More features include IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and a 15W charger in the box.

It is said to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is speculated to be powered by either a Snapdragon 855+ or Snapdragon 860 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will be a microSD card slot as well.