The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 (Galaxy A82) is expected to be launched in China soon. The phone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console listing and reveals some of the key specifications of the device. The Galaxy Quantum 2 is expected to be launched next month and images of the device have already surfaced online via leaks on the Chinese website Weibo.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 design

The alleged leaks of the smartphone show that it comes in a white colour option with a vertically placed rectangular camera module that houses a triple camera setup. It also comes with a punch hole in the centre and the dimensions of the device are similar to what the Samsung Galaxy S21+ offers. The phone is said to sport a metal frame with Gorilla Glass protection on the front.

Expected specifications

In terms of specifications, it is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the Galaxy Quantum 2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with support of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The primary camera at the back is expected to be a 64-megapixel sensor with OIS. The upcoming smartphone from Samsung is touted to be running on the latest Android 11 with Samsung's own OneUI on top of it.

The Quantum 2 houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, however, Samsung is expected to ship the device with a 15W charger. The leaks also mentioned that the phone comes with IP67 water-dust resistant certification, Dolby Atmos sound, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Samsung Pay.

Those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 will get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live and a clear TPU case bundled with the phone. Pre-orders for the phone begin on 13th April in China with the device expected to be launched on 23rd April.