Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: What is new?

Samsung has launched a new Snapdragon 865 SoC edition of the Galaxy S20 FE in select markets including Germany, Malaysia, and Vietnam on Thursday. The silently announced smartphone comes with a different model number when compared to the already available Galaxy S20 FE Exynos 990 model. The new smartphone model comes with a model number SM-G780G, the original model sports SM-G780F as the model number.

So, what's different between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Snapdragon S20 FE Snapdragon and Exynos model? Well, apart from the model number and SoC, but versions comes with same set of specifications. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exynos model was launched in the Indian market last year.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon 865 price and specs

Samsung has announced the Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon 865 model at a price starting at MYR 2,299, which roughly translates to around Rs 41,300, for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in three colour options including Blue, Orange and Violet. The smartphone has been listed on the company's sites in Germany, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

As for the Exynos edition, the India pricing of the original Galaxy S20 FE starts at Rs 49,999 while the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G model comes with a price tag of Rs 55,999. There are no reports on whether the smartphone will make it to the Indian market or not in the days to come.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon 865 model comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon SoC, the smartphone comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. There’s also wireless charging support.