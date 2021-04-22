Samsung is banking on the Galaxy S20 FE series to make its fortune in the premium smartphone space. We say “Galaxy S20 FE series” because Samsung now has a total of three variants of the S20 FE on sale today. Alongside the Exynos 4G variant and the Snapdragon 865 5G variant, Samsung has added a Snapdragon 865 4G variant too for Germany. Prices start at 600 Euros and Samsung is yet to comment on global availability. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications leak again, hint at a compact design

The Galaxy S20 FE 4G is identical to the 5G variant that launched in India a few weeks ago. It has the same display specs as well as the cameras. Even the chipset is same but Samsung has opted to omit the Snapdragon X55 5G modem from the chip. Hence, buyers of the 4G variant will only miss out on 5G connectivity but avail the same experience as the 5G version.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon 865

Compared to the Exynos-based 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE, the only upgrade comes in the form of the Snapdragon 865 chip. Theoretically, this should offer a boost in performance (on paper). Snapdragon-based Samsung phones have been known to offer superior and steady performance over their Exynos counterparts.

Rest of the features remain unchanged. Hence, you still get a 6.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There will be two 12-megapixel cameras on the back – one wide and the other being ultra-wide. There’s also an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The 4500mAh battery remains and there’s support for 25W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging.

It remains to be seen whether Samsung brings the Qualcomm-powered 4G variant to the Indian market. A few weeks ago, the Snapdragon 865-based 5G variant was launched and is currently selling at a price of Rs 47,999. The Exynos-based Galaxy S20 FE from 2020 is still selling at a price of Rs 44,999.

Samsung is relying more on Qualcomm and MediaTek power this year for a majority of its phones in India. The popular Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are based on the Snapdragon 720G chip whereas the Galaxy A32 is based on a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The Galaxy S21 series is still relying on the Exynos 2100 platform.