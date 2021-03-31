Samsung has just launched its new Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India. The phone is similar in specifications to the 4G variant, with the key feature being 5G support. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. To recall, the company originally launched the 5G variant of the device in the US along with the 4G variant back in September. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the new Galaxy S20 FE 5G has to offer. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite renders and key specs leak, launch expected soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is priced at Rs 55,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant. The device comes with an instant cashback offer of Rs 8,000, which brings down the effective price to Rs 47,999. It is currently available in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White colour options.

The device is currently available via the company's official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon and leading retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem and an Adreno 650 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and support for wireless charging. The device also comes with a IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Similar to the 4G variant, the Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.