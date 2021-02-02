comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India launch soon: Price, specs and more
Samsung may announce the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India as its most affordable 5G smartphone. The S20 FE could replace the older S10 Lite from 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Exynos 990

Last year, Samsung stunned all smartphone geeks in India by launching the Galaxy S10 Lite – a watered-down edition of the Galaxy S10 with the more capable Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, a bigger battery, and (most importantly) a cheaper price tag. It was a hit recipe but Samsung followed it up with the Galaxy S20 FE, which did not impress critics as much as its international 5G variant, courtesy of its Exynos 990 chipset. Samsung now possibly wants to fix that with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02 with price under Rs 7,000 set to launch in India on Amazon.in

A report from Pricebaba spotted the Galaxy S20 FE 5G’s support page on Samsung India’s website. The phone was also spotted getting the latest BIS certification, thereby hinting at an imminent launch. The 5G variant is the same as the international variant that used the Snapdragon 865 chip instead of the Exynos 990. Also Read - Samsung to launch five new smartphones soon: Galaxy M02, Galaxy A52, Galaxy F12, and more

Galaxy S20 FE 5G coming to India

While the Galaxy S20 FE that India got was a good phone overall, it struggled with the inferior Exynos 990 chipset. We reviewed the phone at BGR India and found the phone overheating as well as struggling with resource-intensive games at times. The phone also lacked support for 5G. The international variant, however, got the Snapdragon 865 variant that solved all the issues of the Exynos variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: The ‘Ultra’ charm works!

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Image: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

In India, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G could retain 95 percent of the same features as the 4G variant, except for the chipset. That means you are going to get the same plastic unibody design with the five-color palette. The display remains the same at 6.5-inches and will offer the same Super AMOLED experience with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 865 could help with improved battery life, better image processing, and faster performance (obviously).

What remains to be seen is how Samsung prices the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India, given that the 4G variant already sells at a fairly high price of Rs 49,999. It is possible that Samsung could discontinue the Exynos variant and bring the 5G version at a similar price. Samsung could also dip the price of the 4G variant and bring the Snapdragon version at a higher price, or vice versa.

Currently, the only Samsung phone in India to use the Snapdragon 865 chip is the ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. The current-gen Galaxy S21 series is using the Exynos 2100 chipset series.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2021 10:38 AM IST

