Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will launch in India next week, according to a report by news agency IANS. The Galaxy S20 FE is the most affordable smartphone in last year’s Galaxy S20 lineup. Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant in India last year in October. Even though the 5G model was announced for international markets, it did not make it to India last year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 first impressions: A OnePlus 9R competitor?

Now, it looks like Samsung is gearing up to bring the Galaxy S20 FE 5G to India as well. Further, the report claims that it could be priced under Rs 50,000. It will compete with the likes of the OnePlus 9, which has a starting price of Rs 49,999, and Vivo X60 Pro at Rs 49,990. To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE 4G was launched at a price of Rs 49,990, though it is selling for much lesser, thanks to price cut. Also Read - Samsung could soon launch a foldable smartphone that will fold twice

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India launch next week: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G’s support page was spotted on Samsung India’s website earlier this year. The phone was also listed on the BIS certification site, hinting at an imminent launch in India. The latest IANS report claims the launch could be as soon as next week, though an exact launch date is unclear as of now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M62 5G could launch in India soon, hints BIS listing

The key difference between the 4G and 5G models of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the processor. While the Galaxy S20 FE 4G was launched in India with the company’s Exynos 990 SoC, the 5G model is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

As for other specifications, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 407 ppi. The smartphone runs Android 10 with the company’s OneUI OS.

The 5G variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, Qi wireless fast charging and Wireless PowerShare feature. However, Samsung bundles a 15W fast charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a polycarbonate back design. It gets three rear cameras including a 12-megapixel primary lens with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. The front camera is a 32-megapixel one.