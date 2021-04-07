comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exynos 990 variant production to stop, will be replaced by Snapdragon 865+ model
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exynos 990 variant to discontinue, will be replaced by Snapdragon 865+ model

Mobiles

Samsung the Galaxy S20 FE Exynos 990 variant, which supports 4G , was launched in India in October last year. Even though Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 FE 5G model with Snapdragon 865+ in international markets, it made its debut in India earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Upfront, we get a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S0 FE Exynos 990 variant could be replaced by the Snapdragon 865+ variant. According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S20 FE Exynos 990 production is supposed to stop after the launch of the Snapdragon 865+ model. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Here's the first look at it in Cloud Navy

To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE Exynos 990 variant, which supports 4G, was launched in India in October last year. Even though Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 FE 5G model with Snapdragon 865+ in international markets, it made its debut in India earlier this month. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro 5G vs Asus ROG Phone 5: Key differences in price, specs

“Galaxy S20 FE will release the Snapdragon 865+ version, and Exynos990 stops production,” Ice Universe said in a tweet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched: A look at its top features

However, we advise you to take the information with a pinch of salt given the company has not given out an official statement on the same.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price in India, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a premium smartphone that comes at a price of Rs 55,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant. It can be bought in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White colour options from the company’s official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon and leading retail outlets.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 407 ppi. The smartphone runs Android 10 with the company’s OneUI OS.

The 5G variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, Qi wireless fast charging, and Wireless PowerShare feature. However, Samsung bundles a 15W fast charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a polycarbonate back design. It gets three rear cameras including a 12-megapixel primary lens with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. The front camera is a 32-megapixel one.

  Published Date: April 7, 2021 8:13 AM IST

